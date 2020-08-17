APC supporters flood streets of Yenagoa to celebrate Gov Diri’s sack

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday flooded the streets of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to celebrate Governor Duoye Diri’s sack by the tribunal.

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Tribunal on Monday nullified the emergence of Diri as the governor of the state following a ruling on a petition filed by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP).

The ANDP had claimed it was wrongly excluded from the November 16, 2019 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After the tribunal ruled in favour of the ANDP and ordered for a fresh election within 90 days, APC supporters stormed some streets of Yenagoa carrying banners and chanting victory songs.

The candidate of the APC in the election, David Lyon won the November 16 election.

He was however thrown out by the Supreme Court, after his deputy governor-elect, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, was found guilty of certificate forgery.

Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second in the election, consequently was declared as the governor of the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has asked his lawyers to appeal the tribunal ruling that sacked him.

