APC suspends chairman in Adamawa for allegedly insulting Buhari in leaked audio clip

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State has suspended the party’s chairman in Yola South local government area of the state, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari on social media.

Adamu was heard on a viral audio clip saying it would have been better if COVID-19 had killed Buhari.

He also described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a better President for Nigeria.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mohammed Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the party got the audio clip, called an emergency State Working Committee (SWC) meeting where it was replayed and discussed by party members.

He said the committee had set up a seven-man disciplinary committee to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the chairman.

Abdullahi said: “At the end, it was observed that some of the words in the audio clip were most unfortunate and required further investigation.

“Consequently, a seven-man disciplinary committee has been set up by the State Working Committee to investigate the issues in the audio clip and to make appropriate recommendations for action.”

