Politics
APC suspends chairman in Adamawa for allegedly insulting Buhari in leaked audio clip
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State has suspended the party’s chairman in Yola South local government area of the state, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari on social media.
Adamu was heard on a viral audio clip saying it would have been better if COVID-19 had killed Buhari.
He also described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a better President for Nigeria.
The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mohammed Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the party got the audio clip, called an emergency State Working Committee (SWC) meeting where it was replayed and discussed by party members.
READ ALSO: Former Adamawa gov, Bindow, faults APC NEC over dissolution of party structures
He said the committee had set up a seven-man disciplinary committee to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the chairman.
Abdullahi said: “At the end, it was observed that some of the words in the audio clip were most unfortunate and required further investigation.
“Consequently, a seven-man disciplinary committee has been set up by the State Working Committee to investigate the issues in the audio clip and to make appropriate recommendations for action.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...