APC suspends Edo rally to mourn accident victims

September 1, 2020
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Tuesday, called off his campaign rally at Usen, Ovia North-East local government area of the state in honour of victims of the fatal auto crash in the state.

At least two security details of the former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, died when an articulated truck collided with a vehicle on the APC convoy heading to Usen for the governorship campaign rally.

A few other persons were also seriously wounded in the accident.

The Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, who announced this in a statement, said Ize-Iyamu suspended the event to honour the dead victims of the accident.

The APC candidate condoled with the families of the victims, saying they were not alone in their grief.

He pledged that the campaign would do everything within its powers to support the victims.

While reaching out to the families of the policemen involved in the fatal crash, Ize-Iyamu said Edo State would never forget their supreme sacrifice.

