Politics
APC suspends ex-federal lawmaker for alleged anti-party activities in Gombe
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lembi ward, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, has suspended a former member of the House of Representatives, Umaru Barambu, for alleged anti-party activities.
The APC Chairman in the ward, Gwani Audu, who disclosed this to journalists at the party’s secretariat in the state on Monday, said the executive committee would not allow anyone to sabotage the party ahead of the 2023 general elections, hence the decision to suspend the ex-lawmaker.
READ ALSO: Gombe APC stakeholders adopt consensus for state congress
He said: “We don’t want anti-party activities because we pledge unalloyed loyalty to the party. We also don’t like anything that will break the party. That is why we have suspended Barambu until when he reaches out to us and makes amends.
“APC is strong in Lembi ward. We don’t want division in the party. Therefore, we will not condone all these anti-party activities. We are totally in support of Governor Inuwa Yahaya.”
