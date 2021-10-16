APC suspends state congress in Oyo

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the ongoing State Congress in Oyo State.

The National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the Chairman of the Committee, Mai Mala Buni, ordered the suspension of the congress following reports on widespread irregularities that marred the exercise.

He said: “It has become necessary to suspend the ongoing State Congress exercise in Oyo State due to information regarding the forging of documents meant to conduct this exercise.

READ ALSO: APC inaugurates reconciliation committee

“The national chairman has however ordered the Oyo State Congress Committee to return to the National Secretariat for further briefing.

The party assured its members of a level playing ground and justice at all times.

APC is holding its State Congresses in 34 states across the country on Saturday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now