APC sweeps Borno local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Saturday local government elections held in 27 local government areas of Borno State.

The Chairman of Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Abdu Usman, who announced the election results on Tuesday, said APC won all the positions on offer during the election.

Usman, however, said one official of the commission died during the election.

According to him, the official died in an accident involving a vehicle conveying logistics materials to one of the local government areas of the state.

He said APC won 18 chairmanship positions unopposed adding that no party contested most of the councilorship seats with the ruling party.

He added that no party has forwarded any complaint to the commission on the election.

Six parties took part in the election.

The parties are APC, Accord Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (SDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

APC is also the ruling party in Borno and has produced the last two governors in the state.

