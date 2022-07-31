Politics
APC sweeps Ebonyi local council election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 13 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local government election in Ebonyi State.
The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), Jossy Eze, who announced the results of the election in Abakaliki on Sunday, said the party also won all the 171 councillorship seats in the state.
READ ALSO: Gov Umahi wins APC ticket in rerun Ebonyi senatorial primary
He thanked the people of the state for the smooth conduct of the election.
“By the power vested in me by the law, I hereby declare the election in 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State as concluded.
“This commission has received, considered, validated and adopted the results of the election in the 13 LGAs and 171 wards. That is to say that APC has won in all the areas and wards.”
