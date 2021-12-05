APC sweeps Ekiti local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the 35 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Ekiti State.

The Chairman of the State Independent National Electoral Commission (EKSIEC), Justice Jide Aladejana, who announced the results of the election on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, said the APC secured 176 out of the 177 councillorship seats declared by the commission.

Aladejana said the commission had postponed the councillorship election in Erinjiyan ward after violence broke out during the poll in the town.

He commended the security agencies, the commission’s staff, and the electorate for the successful conduct of the election.

The election was held across the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the 19 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Six other political parties participated in the election while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the exercise.

The parties that took part in the poll were the Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), APC, National Rescue Movement(NRM), and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

