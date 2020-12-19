APC sweeps Gombe local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the Gombe State local council election held on Saturday.

The Chairman of Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC), Saidu Awak, announced the election results at a media briefing in the state capital.

According to him, the APC won all the 11 chairmanship and 114 councillorship seats in the state.

He added that there was a low turnout of voters during the election.

The state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, commended GOSIEC for the smooth conduct of the election.

He, however, decried the non-adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols by most of the voters during the exercise.

The APC also won the Kogi State local council election held last week.

