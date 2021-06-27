Politics
APC sweeps Jigawa local council election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 27 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Jigawa State.
The results for each of local government area were announced their presiding officers on Sunday.
The winners of the election are Abdullahi Suleiman (Buji), Sani Muktar (Gagarawa), Musa Shuaibu (Guri), Umar Baffa (Birniwa), Mudassir Musa (Garki), Adamu Sarki (Miga), Uzairu Nadabo (Maigatari), Baffa Yahaya (Taura), and Mubarak Ahmed (Yankwashi).
READ ALSO: Jigawa budgets N1bn for LG polls, rules out use of card readers
Others are – Sale Ahmed (Sule TanKarKar), Idris Mati (Kaugama), Muhammad Muktar (Kazaure), Usaini Umar (Malam Madori), Abdulkadir Umar (Hadejia), Shehu Sule (Ringim), Tukur Muhammad (Roni), Zaharadeen Abubakar (Gwaram), and Bala Usman (Dutse).
The rest are – Nasiru Ahmed (Kiyawa), Ado Mai Unguwa (Jahun), Isa Adamu (Kirikasamma), Rufai Sanusi (Gumel), Lawan Ismaila (Babura), Muhammad Yahaya (Kafin Hausa), Muhammed Sani (Auyo), and Magaji Yusuf (Birnin Kudu).
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....