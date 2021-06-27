APC sweeps Jigawa local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 27 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Jigawa State.

The results for each of local government area were announced their presiding officers on Sunday.

The winners of the election are Abdullahi Suleiman (Buji), Sani Muktar (Gagarawa), Musa Shuaibu (Guri), Umar Baffa (Birniwa), Mudassir Musa (Garki), Adamu Sarki (Miga), Uzairu Nadabo (Maigatari), Baffa Yahaya (Taura), and Mubarak Ahmed (Yankwashi).

Others are – Sale Ahmed (Sule TanKarKar), Idris Mati (Kaugama), Muhammad Muktar (Kazaure), Usaini Umar (Malam Madori), Abdulkadir Umar (Hadejia), Shehu Sule (Ringim), Tukur Muhammad (Roni), Zaharadeen Abubakar (Gwaram), and Bala Usman (Dutse).

The rest are – Nasiru Ahmed (Kiyawa), Ado Mai Unguwa (Jahun), Isa Adamu (Kirikasamma), Rufai Sanusi (Gumel), Lawan Ismaila (Babura), Muhammad Yahaya (Kafin Hausa), Muhammed Sani (Auyo), and Magaji Yusuf (Birnin Kudu).

