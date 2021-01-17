APC sweeps Kano local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats in the Kano State local council election held on Saturday.

The Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission, Prof. Ibrahim Garba-Sheka, disclosed this while announcing the results of the election on Sunday in Kano.

He said: “The total votes scored by the candidates had been put at 2,530.577 million. Work is still in progress to ascertain the total votes scored by candidates of other political parties in the election.”

READ ALSO: Ganduje hails voters’ turnout, predicts APC victory in Kano local council election

Garba-Sheka said the election was generally peaceful in the 11,500 polling unit across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his support and non-interference in the election, adding that the Civil Society Organisations also played a huge role in the success of the exercise.

At least 12 political parties took part in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions