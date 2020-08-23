Latest Politics

APC sweeps Ondo local council elections

August 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Saturday’s local government elections in Ondo State.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof Yomi Dinakin, disclosed this while announcing the election results of the remaining four local government areas in the state.

APC had previously won in 14 local government areas whose results were announced by the commission on Saturday.

