APC sweeps Plateau local council election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the 17 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Plateau State.

The Chairman of Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Fabian Ntung, announced the results of the election on Sunday in Jos.

Ntung also revealed that the APC won the entire 325 councillorship seats in the 17 local council areas of the state.

The chairman said the commission was satisfied with the conduct of the election.

READ ALSO: APC has not failed Nigerians —Plateau Lawmaker

Ntung commended the people of the state for ensuring free and peaceful conduct of the poll.

The commission had barred the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the poll over internal crises in the party.

The party challenged its exclusion in court but lost.

Join the conversation

Opinions