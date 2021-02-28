APC sweeps Yobe local council election | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 17 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Yobe State.

The Chairman of Yobe State Independent Electoral Commissions (YBSIEC), Dr. Mamman Muhammad, disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu on Sunday.

Muhammad said APC also won all the councillorship seats in the election.

READ ALSO: Yobe APC group demands impeachment of Gov Buni for being ‘unavailable’

The ruling party had similar won the local council elections in Kano, Borno, Nasarawa and other states in the northern part of Nigeria.

Other states in the country are expected to conduct their local council election in the next few months.

