APC, Sylva demands disbandment of Bayelsa tribunal over alleged bias

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva, have demanded the disbandment of the state’s election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja over alleged bias.

The petitioners alleged that the tribunal headed by Justice Adekunle Adeleye was biased in the conduct of proceedings, findings, and decisions and demanded its outright disbandment and reconstitution.

Sylva, former minister of state for petroleum resources, and his party are challenging the victory of Governor Douye Diri in the November 11, 2023 election in Bayelsa.

In a petition to the President of the Court of Appeal, they accused the tribunal of denying them their constitutional right to a fair hearing as required by law.

The petitioners claimed that they had lined up 234 witnesses to establish their petition against the declaration of Governor Diri as the winner of the election.

In the petition dated March 4, 2024, and signed by their counsel, Sylvester Elema (SAN), APC and Sylva alleged that the tribunal turned the table against them with an order that the 234 witnesses must be called within seven days only.

The petitioners said though they had agreed to call 25 witnesses daily, they lamented that the tribunal allowed them to call only eight witnesses per day.

