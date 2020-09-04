APC takes side, as two candidates emerge from parallel primaries for Imo North by-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the candidate recognised by the party from the winners of the two factional primaries for the Imo North senatorial district by-election.

Two candidates had on Thursday emerged from primary elections conducted by two factions of the party across the six local government areas and 64 wards, through the direct mode of primaries.

The outcome of the parallel exercise produced Ifeanyi Ararume as the winner of one of the APC elections with 22,944 votes while Frank Ibezim emerged winner of the other APC faction with 13,637 votes.

However, the party in a statement, signed by its deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, said that the primary election conducted by the Senator Surajudeen Basiru-chaired committee, which produced Ibezim, was the recognised election.

Nabena explained that the Basiru-chaired committee remained the duly appointed panel by the party’s Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The APC conducted the primary election to enable it select a candidate for the by-election to replace late Senator Ben Uwajumogu, who represented the senatorial district but died on December 18, 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has since fixed October 31 to conduct concurrent legislative by-elections to fill various legislative seats left vacant.

