APC taunts PDP, says its governors’ visit to Jonathan rattled it

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday taunted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it was rattled and disoriented by the recent courtesy visit by some of its governors to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, made the claim in a statement on Sunday while reacting to PDP’s comment on the APC Governors’ visit to the former President.

The statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is obviously rattled and disoriented by the recent courtesy visit by some Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni led the APC delegation.

“At a time when the PDP and its leadership are grappling with a crisis of confidence, one would expect the failed opposition to focus on picking itself up.

“As a party for all progressives, the APC on its part will continue to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance.”

