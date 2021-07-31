APC to adopt consensus option in Oyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders in Oyo State have agreed on consensus arrangement at the ward levels.

The resolution was reached at a meeting of a seven-man Ward Congress Committee constituted by the party’s National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee on Friday evening in Ibadan.

The APC national leadership had directed the committees to meet with the party stakeholders in the various states.

The ward committee is headed by Alhaji Gambo Lawan.

Other members of the committee are – Friday Sanni; Akintunde Adegboye; Saidu Musa Abdullahi; Ephraim Bombo; Rotimi Bello and Dr. Bukola Ayanwuyi.

The party stakeholders at the meeting agreed to have consensus executives at the ward levels.

They also resolved to sensitise and encourage party members at the grassroots to peacefully participate in the exercise without any rancour or misgivings.

Lawan, who addressed members on the outcome of the meeting on Saturday, said the forum was convened to bring all the party leaders together and discuss modalities for the congress.

He said that the party would go ahead with the ward congresses, saying the APC is determined to reclaim the state in 2023.

Lawan appealed to members to conduct themselves in line with the rules and regulations of the party.

He noted that the mandate from the APC national secretariat was to encourage consensus so that all disagreement and misunderstanding would be resolved amicably.

He said: “We are not having elections with the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) or other parties but within our family. We encourage consensus so that we can resolve trouble, misunderstanding, and disagreement.

“We lost last election in Oyo because there was no understanding and agreement. There was too much personalisation.

“Some people put their personal interest above the collective interest.”

