APC to announce date for national convention Sunday – Lalong

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors will meet on Sunday to decide the exact date for the party’s national convention.

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He described as a wake-up call the President’s advice to the party to resolve its disputes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC had late last year fixed February for its national convention.

The move is aimed at strengthening the party for next year’s election.

Worried by the crises dogging the APC in the last two years, the President on Thursday charged the party members to put aside their differences and work together or risk losing out to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next February national election.

However, the governor insisted that his colleagues had assured President Buhari that the APC national convention would hold in February.

Lalong said: “Yes, I agree that all the times there are meetings, especially taking final decisions on the party, I’m always part of it and part of it was also why I visited the President and the President still stands committed that there must be an immediate convention.

“You know, when the convention is coming there are fears here and there, some people will tell you it will work, it will not work. I don’t want to jump to a conclusion, but the visit to the President has already assured us and you know that there is already a notice that all the governors are meeting on Sunday. By Sunday we will tell you when we are doing the convention.

“We have taken a date already. I think our first date before Christmas we said we’re going to do a convention in February and we are still working for the convention as far as I’m concerned except things change from another angle. But as far as I’m concerned, we’re working for our convention in February.

“These are the fears the President was raising but we’ve already given him assurances that nothing will stop us from having a very peaceful election.

“Some parties have done their own, the PDP did their own, nothing will stop APC from doing their own.

“So, all the fears that we’re talking about, which the President also re-echoed, is also telling the governors please do more, and keep the party alive. So, by God’s grace, we’re going to put our party alive.”

