APC TO ATIKU: Apologise to Nigerians for PDP’s wasted loans

The All Progressives Congress on Sunday night asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to apologise to Nigerians for mismanaging the nation for 16 years.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, made the call in reaction to the demand by the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general election for the current administration to apologise to Nigerians for piling up debts for the country.

However, the APC spokesman said in a chat with journalists on Sunday evening that it was curious that a man who alongside his party wasted 16 years of opportunities to put Nigeria on the path of development was now demanding an apology from the government that had been striving to give Nigerians value for their money.

He said: “Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not in any position to talk about borrowing and not paying back or asking anyone to tender an apology to Nigerians for loans taken by this administration to rebuild Nigeria.

“He should be the one to apologise to Nigerians on how his party, PDP, and the administration he served as Vice President took loan for the power sector but have nothing to show for it.

“Same goes for the railway, where successive PDP-led administrations borrowed huge amounts of money with nothing on ground to justify these borrowings.”

