APC to begin membership registration January 25

The All Progress Congress (APC) will commence the registration of new members on January 25.

The Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in his New Year message to Nigerians.

He said: “We have recognised the need for continued conflict resolution and have decided to vigorously pursue reconciliation on all fronts in order to emerge as a stronger party ahead of the congresses and the 2023 general elections.

“Having got the approval for the party membership registration, the committee is now set to undertake the exercise efficiently and effectively in a record time, beginning from January 25.”

Akpanudoedehe said APC was fully prepared to conduct total congresses at all levels, through a fair and transparent process of electing officials for its various organs.

This, he said, would culminate in the party’s national convention.

The secretary stressed that the committee was working to create a member-centered party structure that would guarantee full participation of all and accord privileges to strengthen members’ trust, beliefs, and engagements in all its activities.

He said the party’s national secretariat had discussed the need for registration of new members and update of its register to improve its membership and support-base nationwide.

Akpanudoedehe added: “Our party, its leadership, and members join Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of another year – 2021; indeed, the year 2020 evokes mixed feelings for our great party.

“Just like every other sector and activities belaboured by the year-long restrictions globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a party, we did have our share of the inconveniences.

“Aside from the pause of APC activities in the course of the year, we spent part of the year witnessing internal rancour that almost threatened the kernel of the party.”

He said the crisis prompted the interventions of the party leadership, including its National Executive Committee (NEC).

He thanked party members across the federation, the leadership, and President Muhammadu Buhari for the support and encouragement given to the committee since its inauguration.

