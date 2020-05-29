APC to boycott Benue local council election

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State, James Orngunga, said on Friday the party would not participate in Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Orngunga disclosed this in a statement issued in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said: “This is to inform the general public that the APC is not party to the kangaroo local government election which is already programmed to handpick and declare all PDP candidates winners.

“Our party was prepared for the election and submitted a list of validly nominated candidates but unfortunately, the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) acting the script of the state government declared all our candidates as not properly nominated hence, disqualified.

“The matter is still in court but we have been excluded and APC shall not feature on the ballot tomorrow for any position.”

READ ALSO: Court dismisses APC bid to stop Benue local council election

He urged the party supporters in the state not to waste their time going to vote because the process lacked credibility.

Orngunga added: “We also urge all APC candidates who were illegally disqualified not to express any regret as those who won chairmanship and councillorship elections in the state since 2017 are still owed various shades of allowances till date.

“Our party is regrouping and strategizing for victory in 2023 and shall not be deterred by every ill-treatment accorded us this moment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions