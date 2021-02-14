APC to boycott Sokoto local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State will boycott the forthcoming local council election in the state.

The APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Isah Achida, disclosed this at a media briefing on Sunday in Sokoto.

He said the party leadership took the decision in response to recent events on the election.

Achida said: “It is on record that when the members of the present Sokoto State Independent Electoral Commission were inaugurated, the APC issued a statement expressing its total lack of confidence in the composition of the commission.

“Our position is due to the glaring fact that they are all card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Indeed, all of them are very close cohorts of the government in Sokoto State, who are always dancing to its tunes.”

The APC chief also attributed the party’s decision to boycott the election to lack of transparency by the state government

He added: “When the state government announced the belated decision to conduct the local government election, we expected the electoral body to arrange consultative meetings with political parties for the successful conduct of the election.

“This, they refused to do, because we feel that they are working with some selected political parties for their own ulterior motives.

“To our dismay, however, the commission went alone and prepared their own timetable, convenient for them and their paymasters, which was sent to us only for information.”

