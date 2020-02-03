APC to Buhari: Oshiomhole determined to cause anarchy in Edo

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday told President Muhammadu Buhari that the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is determined to cause anarchy in the state and urged the President to call him to order.

The party said the ex-Edo State governor is “hell-bent” on disrupting the peace in the state by provoking people with his disregard for the state government’s directives.

The spokesman of the state chapter of APC, Joseph Osagiede, who disclosed this at a press conference in Benin City, insisted that Oshiomhole was attacking people of the state but claimed that he was being attacked.

He warned that Edo people may rise up against the APC national chairman if the police failed to stop him.

Osagiede said: “The way Oshiomhole does things is; to create an impression that he was being attacked. He has a ground troop in Edo North local government area to torment the people.

“It is Oshiomhole that is behind the attacks in Edo. If the police did not stop him, the people will rise against him.

“Edo people will begin to realise that he is deadly. He is provoking Edo people in such a manner that there will be anarchy so that he can perfect what he tried to do with the National Assembly. Recalled he wanted the National Assembly to take over the House of Assembly and when that failed he resorted to violence to create anarchy.

“He is seeking violence means to disrupt peace of the state. We are calling on President Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order. Oshiomhole is hell-bent on causing anarchy in the state.”

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns ex-federal lawmaker for alleged fraud

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki had earlier on Monday threatened to arrest his predecessor for igniting violence in Edo.

The state Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, told journalists that the governor had submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, and Department of State Services (DSS) over Oshiomhole’s disobedience of orders.

Join the conversation

Opinions