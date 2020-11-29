APC to hold emergency NEC meeting December 8

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on December 8.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Nabena, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the meeting would hold at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The statement read: “An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

“In a formal invitation sent to APC NEC members by the National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the meeting will ‘review the party’s position and set agenda for the next move.

READ ALSO: PDP says APC NEC meeting illegal, asks Gov Buni to resign

“In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting will be virtual. Login details will be sent to APC NEC members in due course. The meeting is slated for 11:00 a.m. at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.”

The tenure of the APC caretaker committee headed by the Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni, will end in December.

At the meeting, APC leaders are expected to deliberate on the preparation for the party’s national convention where new officials for the party will be elected.

Join the conversation

Opinions