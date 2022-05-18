Politics
APC to hold presidential primary May 29 as party adjusts 2023 elections timetable
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday pushed back its presidential primary by two days.
According to a statement titled: “APC adjusts schedule of activities for 2023 primary elections,” issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the presidential primary will now take place on May 29.
The exercise was earlier slated to hold between May 30 and June 1 in Abuja.
The party also announced new dates for the governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly primaries.
Morka said the governorship and House of Representatives primaries had been rescheduled to May 26 while that of Senate and House of Assembly primaries will take place the following day.
The APC had earlier fixed May 20 for the governorship primaries, House of Assembly, May 22, House of Representatives May 24, and Senate May 25.
READ ALSO: APC 2023 TICKET: Amaechi tags Tinubu, Osinbajo, others as ‘elders’, urges them to ‘go home and rest’
The statement read: “The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022, approved an adjusted Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential primaries and appeals as follows:
“Governorship and House of Representatives – Thursday, 26th of May, 2022.
“Senate and House of Assembly – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.
“For election appeals: Governorship and House of Representatives – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.
“Senate and House of Assembly – Saturday, 28th of May, 2022.
“Special convention for presidential primaries holds Sunday 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”
