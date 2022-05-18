APC to hold presidential primary May 29 as party adjusts 2023 elections timetable

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday pushed back its presidential primary by two days.

According to a statement titled: “APC adjusts schedule of activities for 2023 primary elections,” issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the presidential primary will now take place on May 29.

The exercise was earlier slated to hold between May 30 and June 1 in Abuja.

The party also announced new dates for the governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly primaries.

Morka said the governorship and House of Representatives primaries had been rescheduled to May 26 while that of Senate and House of Assembly primaries will take place the following day.

The APC had earlier fixed May 20 for the governorship primaries, House of Assembly, May 22, House of Representatives May 24, and Senate May 25.

READ ALSO: APC 2023 TICKET: Amaechi tags Tinubu, Osinbajo, others as ‘elders’, urges them to ‘go home and rest’

The statement read: “The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022, approved an adjusted Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential primaries and appeals as follows:

“Governorship and House of Representatives – Thursday, 26th of May, 2022.

“Senate and House of Assembly – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.

“For election appeals: Governorship and House of Representatives – Friday, 27th of May, 2022.

“Senate and House of Assembly – Saturday, 28th of May, 2022.

“Special convention for presidential primaries holds Sunday 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now