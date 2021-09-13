APC to hold state congresses October 2

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its state congresses on October 2.

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the party would begin sales of forms for the congresses on Wednesday.

The APC held its local government congresses across the country on September 4.

