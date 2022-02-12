News
APC to present a united front in 2023 elections – Gov Zulum
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would present a united front in the 2023 general elections.
Zulum stated this when he received members of a political pressure group, the Progress Consolidation Group (PCG), at the Government House in Maiduguri.
He said contending interests in the forthcoming APC presidential primaries and other elections would not stop the party from reaching a consensus that would consolidate its unity and popularity nationwide.
The governor said: “I am solidly behind initiatives aimed towards enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria; at this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison.
READ ALSO: OSUN ELECTION: APC screens Oyetola, two others
“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires the contributions of governors, party hierarchy and the president working in concert.
“Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leader of our party.
“Borno State under me will promote unity and all efforts to ensure the success of the APC.”
Earlier, the Chairman of the PCG, Aliyu Kurfi, said the group was rooting for the candidacy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and urged Zulum and other governors to consider the Vice President as the consensus candidate for 2023.
He said: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo deserves the right of first refusal.
“Even in a crowded race with great individuals, he stands out as an insider with the right level of competence and intellect to do the job better than all others.”
