APC to punish members who sue party over Buni Committee -Obahiagbon
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would henceforth punish any of its members who files any suit against the party over its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).
This was disclosed by a former member of the House of Representatives, Patrick Obahiagbon, while speaking to reporters on Friday at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.
It would be recalled that not less than 100 aggrieved APC members in Benue State had dragged the party and its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the continued stay in office of members of the committee.
The suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/938/2021, also had the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.
According to Obahiagbon, the punishment for such a member would start from the ward and go to the local government and state before coming to the national secretariat.
Speaking on the Buni-led committee, the former lawmaker denied allegations that the committee would remain in office till June 2022, noting that the committee was only interested in serving out its term.
