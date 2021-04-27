APC to rule Nigeria beyond 2023 – Tinubu | Ripples Nigeria

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Tuesday the party has bright chances of ruling the country beyond 2023.

Tinubu, who stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the APC is loved by Nigerians.

He also reassured Nigerians that President Buhari respects the Nigerian Constitution and would leave the office at the expiration of his tenure on May 29, 2023.

The ex-Lagos State governor has been mentioned in several quarters as one of the individuals eyeing the APC presidential ticket in 2023.

He said: “The chances are as bright as a midnight star and we will continue to work for a better Nigeria.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption in everything, we have a nation to build.

“We have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will comply with the constitution.”

The APC chieftain also charged all well-meaning citizens to remain united in the wake of current security challenges in some parts of the country.

He said all Nigerians must put aside their religious, political or ethnic differences and cooperate with security agents to tackle the problem.

Tinubu added: “Yes, every nation will go through these curves and difficult times but how we communicate it to the people and what are the areas to make it easier for the people to bear, those are ideas we have to be able to exchange with the leadership of the country.

“It calls for coming together to reduce banditry, move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people because the welfare of our people is extremely important.

“This also calls for cooperation and understanding, effective security and effective giving of information.”

He said President Buhari has the interest of all Nigerians at heart and would not like to see them in difficulties.

“There is no President who will want to see his country in chaos nor is there anyone who will want to see his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“No President or a leader that will want to see his nation fractured in tribalism or religious differences and others.

“The current challenges call for serious management, evaluation, and dialogue once in a while,” he concluded.

