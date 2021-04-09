APC to set up appeal committee on registration exercise | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday declared its intention to set up an appeal committee to consider complaints from members on the conduct of its ongoing membership registration, revalidation exercise.

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the committee’s ninth meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said the meeting discussed the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections and reviewed the committee’s activities in the last quarter.

He added that the committee also evaluated the party’s ongoing membership registration, revalidation and exercise across the country and discussed its affairs.

He revealed that the meeting reviewed the Federal Government’s interventions on the security challenges in some parts of the country and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at addressing the problems.

