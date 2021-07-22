APC to set up lobbying committees ahead of 2023

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee has authorised the party’s youth wing to set up strategic lobbying committees at the state and ward levels ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Youth representative in the committee, Alhaji Ismaeel Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He commended the party’s leadership for adopting part of the recommendations of the recent APC National Progressives Youth Conference which stipulated that anyone vying for the position of youth leader in the party at ward level must be between 18 and 35 years.

Ahmed said this should form part of guidelines for the conduct of the party’s upcoming ward, local government, and state congresses.

The APC leaders’ adoption of the conference recommendation has rekindled the hopes of millions of progressive youths in the country.

He noted that until now, the country’s youths had been discouraged from participating in the party’s activities and holding elective positions, especially at grassroots level.

Ahmed said: “On our part, we will take this further by setting up Strategic Engagement Committees which will work in conjunction with caretaker youth leaders in the various zones.

“The committee will engage governors, legislators, ministers, and other leaders and stakeholders in every zone to get more young people to occupy large percentages of the executives at the ward and local government levels.

“We believe that since the battle of the forthcoming elections will be fought for the youth vote, it is wise for our party to fight that battle with youth voice.”

