APC transition committee presents report to Sokoto governor-elect ahead of inauguration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) transition committee in Sokoto State on Sunday presented its report to the Governor-elect, Ahmed Aliyu, ahead of his inauguration on Monday.

In his address after receiving the report, the governor-elect thanked the committee members for carrying out the assignment.

He said: “I thank you most sincerely for your tolerance, dedication, understanding, and maturity in ensuring the success of this assignment.

READ ALSO: Sokoto gov-elect, Sokoto, inaugurates 108-member transition committee

“We are very aware of the challenges in carrying out the assignment, but you have exhibited a sense of maturity and endurance in making it successful.

“I and the Deputy Governor-elect, Alhaji Idris Gobir, will take time and study this important document.

“This is to ensure the proper implementation of the committee’s findings and recommendations for the smooth running of our administration.”

Earlier, the committee’s Chairman, Amb. Abubakar Makama, said the members worked diligently before arriving at the report.

“We have worked based on the guidelines outlined in our respective appointment letters.

“However, in line with the mandate of our appointment, we have experienced stiff resistance from some of the outgoing officials.

“This is specifically at the pilgrims’ welfare agency where the officials refused to acknowledge the letter of the sub-committees on a briefing about Hajj operation,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now