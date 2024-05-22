APC trembling over Atiku, Obi meeting —Ex-PDP scribe, Ologbondiyan

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan, has thrown jibes at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over its concerns on the meeting between presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

Following the meeting in Abuja last week amidst rumours of a possible coalition between Atiku and Obi, the APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described Atiku and Obi as “men united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation.”

Morka added that the duo of Atiku and Obi were restlessly drifting in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run in a bid to achieve their aspirations of self-indulgence.

The APC spokesperson further dismissed the possibility of Obi returning to the PDP as “hardly surprising,” given his reputation as a “political wayfarer,” while also saying Atiku joining the LP would be no shock, given his track record as a “veteran political wanderer.”

READ ALSO:PDP: Atiku aligns with G5 governors on peace moves – Ologbondiyan

However, in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Olgbondiyan, threw jabs at the ruling party, saying the meeting between Atiku and Obi has put the APC in a panic mode.

“I just can’t stop laughing at the theatrics of these APCites,” he wrote.

“In one breath, they will tell Nigerians that elections are over, and those who have been elected should be allowed to govern as if any Nigerian has the strength to stop them if they have any form of capacity for the needful.

“On the flip, they are sweating that @atiku and @PeterObi met in Abuja, a situation that has shoved them down to a frenzy in the media space.

“It speaks volumes that the same persons who should be raising issues of governance are the ones now politicking just because Atiku and Peter Obi met.

“Isn’t this a case of the guilty running even when no one pursues?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now