APC tripartite committee to ensure credible elections in Nigeria —Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tripartite Consultative Committee of the executive, legislative and party leadership would create a conducive climate for credible elections in the country.

The senate president disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the committee’s second meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 31 inaugurated the committee with a view to enhancing consultation within the party, strengthening its internal democracy, and improving the chances of winning elections.

The committee is headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Lawan also expressed optimism that the party would win next Saturday’s election in Ondo State.

He said: “We look at issues of national concern to us; what is going on in the country; how do we address those issues that will make governance better and improve on our service delivery to Nigerians.

“Today, we had a very serious meeting, looking at all the issues that are germane to the polity. The issue of governance is always on the front burner.

“The meeting also look at how we can continue to improve the workings of the executive and the legislature for more efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians; how do we make the polity more stable and elections free and fair.

“How do we ensure that the National Assembly delivers on the amendments to the Electoral Act and the Constitution reviews to ensure that the polity provides the kind of climate for free, fair, and credible elections and make Nigerians’ votes count on every election.’’

He said the party won the 2015 presidential election from the position of opposition.

“If the opposition won governorship election in Edo, it is because we had a free and fair election which the president, his administration, and APC ensured.

“And of course, our party also commended INEC and all the security agencies for making sure that there was free and fair election in Edo and the voice of the people of Edo counted.

“So, it is part of democracy that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

“ We will continue to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair environment.

`Who knows APC could win Ondo State and that could be because there will be a free and fair election in the state and I hope that those in opposition will not stand back to say the election was rigged,’’ the Senate president added.

