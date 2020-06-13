APC unfair to Obaseki —PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not fair to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, by disqualifying him from participating in the party’s governorship primaries in the state.

Babatope, a former Minister of Transportation, told journalists in Lagos that though he was not a member of APC, he viewed the governor’s disqualification by the ruling party as a total humiliation.

The APC screening committee had on Friday disqualified Obaseki from the party’s governorship primaries slated for June 22 over alleged discrepancies in the high school and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates he submitted to the party as part of requirements for the election.

According to him, the disqualification was punishment meted out to the governor for doing nothing.

The PDP chieftain said: “You know I am not a member of the APC but I must say what the party has done to the governor is not fair.

“We should have gotten to a stage in this country where politicians look at issues dispassionately and not because they belong to a particular party.

“They are just punishing him for doing nothing really.

“The governor contested and won on your platform the first term, nothing was wrong.

“Are you just seeing all the issues with his certificates? Too bad.

“Personally, I am not happy with the way he is being treated because we are talking about fairness and justice here, and that does not mean I support him to win against my party, the PDP.’’

