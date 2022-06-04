APC unhappy with Tinubu’s remark on Buhari – Abdullahi Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, said on Saturday the party was not happy with the statement credited to former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, on President Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Tinubu had during a meeting with the APC delegates in Ogun State on Thursday said Buhari would not have emerged the country’s president in 2015 without his support.

He added that the president had given hope in the presidency after suffering successive defeats in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Tinubu said: “If not for me that led the war front, Buhari wouldn’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina. I told him you will contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas. Since he has emerged I have not been appointed minister. I didn’t get any contract.

“This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure.”

The APC chieftain had since backtracked on the statement, saying it was not meant to belittle the president.

Adamu, who addressed journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, said the party had appealed the judgment in favour of statutory delegates.

He also revealed that President Buhari would meet all the APC presidential aspirants on Saturday night in Abuja.

Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, had on Friday, given the APC statutory delegates the go-ahead to take part in the party’s presidential primary slated for Monday in Abuja.

The judge, who gave the verdict while ruling in a suit filed by the trio of Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa, Hon. Habibu Sani, and Hon. Bilyaminu Yusuf Shin’Kafi, said statutory delegates are constitutionally qualified to attend all meetings, congresses, and conventions of any registered political party in the country.

