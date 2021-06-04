APC unveils candidates for Lagos local council election (SEE LIST) | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos on Friday unveiled its candidates for the July 24 local council election in the state.

The party released the names of the chairmanship and vice chairmanship candidates in a statement signed by the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun and the Secretary, Mr. Lanre Ogunyemi.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) will conduct elections in the 20 Local Government Councils and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state on that day.

APC conducted its primaries across the 57 local councils on May 29.

The statement read: “The APC chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates in the 57 local councils are Oladapo Famuyiwa/Ajoke Obe (Agbado-Okeodo), Oladele Osinowo/Folake Kayode (Agboyi Ketu), Ganiu Egunjobi/Gbenga Abiola (Agege) and Ayoola Fatai/Lucky Uduikhue (Ajeromi).

“Others are Sulaiman Jelili/Ibrahim Johnson (Alimosho), Dipo Olorunrinu/Maureen Ashara (Amuwo-Odofin), Oluwaseun Gabriel/Samson Aromire (Apapa), Funmilayo Akande/Olawale Olufemi (Apapa-Iganmu) and Bolatito Sobowale/Omoshalewa Laguda (Ayobo-Ipaja).

“Olusegun Onilude/Pedetin Kappa (Badagry Central), Henugbe Gbenu/Rauf Ibrahim (Badagry West), Kolade Alabi/Zainat Kupouyi (Bariga), Rasak Ibrahim/Matthew Olaleye (Coker- Aguda), Kunle Sanyaolu/Lukmon Ishola (Egbe-Idimu), Monsuru Bello/Ayodele Ayodeji (Ejigbo) and Surah Animashaun/Sikiru Owolomanshe (Epe).

“The rest are – Ismail Akinloye/Lateef Adesanya (Eredo), Adesegun Bankole/Adeola Adetoro (Eti-Osa), Olufemi Rafiu/John Ogundare (Eti-Osa East), Yisa Jubril/Samuel Ayodele (Iba), Abdullahi Olowa/Isiaka Olatunji (Ibeju-Lekki), Usman Hamzat/Oluwatoyin Akerele (Ifako-Ijaiye), Olufemi Okeowo/Adejinyan Ojora (Ifelodun), Lasisi Akinsanya/Afeez Akinyemi (Igando-Ikotun), Olusesan Daini/Nuraini Okedina-Maja (Igbogbo- Baiyeku), Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba/Femi Kabir (Ijede), Mojeed Balogun/Yomi Mayungbe (Ikeja) and Wasiu Adesina/Sade Olabanji-Oba (Ikorodu Central).

“We also have Banjo Adebisi/Olawale Ameen (Ikorodu North), Olanrewaju Sulaimon/Adesegun Aluko (Ikorodu West), Adewale Anomo/Wasiu Dehinsilu (Ikosi Ejinrin), Abolanle Bada/Olayinka Ogunleye (Ikosi/Isheri), Fuad Atanda-Lawal/Akinbowale Macaulay (Ikoyi/Obalende) and Kunle Agoro/Ayodele Benson (Imota).

READ ALSO: Lagos deputy gov heads APC’s 15-member committee for local council election

“Rashidat Adu/Olusegun Ogunbiyi (Iru, Victoria Island), Adebayo Olasoju/Sadiq Saliu (Isolo), Olanrewaju Apatira/Oluwayomi Lawrence (Itire-Ikate), Moyosore Ogunlewe/Saliu Babatunde (Kosofe), Tijani Olusi/Akinyemi Eshinokun (Lagos Island) and Alade Folawiyo/Adejoke Balogun (Lagos Island East).

“Omolola Essein/Jubril Emilagba (Lagos Mainland), Bamidele Kasali/Oluremi Alogba (Lekki), Olabisi Adebajo/Adewale Hamzat (Mosan Okunola), Emmanuel Bamgboye/Tunbosun Aruwe (Mushin), Rasaq Ajala/Oluseyi Jakande (Odi-Olowo), Rasulu Idowu/Edna Uche-Ubochi (Ojo), and Olusegun Odunmbaku/Bunmi Oluyadi (Ojodu).

“Hammed Tijani/Coker Oladipo (Ojokoro), Olatunde Folorunso/Monsuru Ogungbemi (Olorunda), Oladotun Olakanle/Olufunke Hassan (Onigbongbo), Hassan Akinola/Olanrewaju Moshood (Oriade) and Babatunde Johnson/Kafila Akanni (Orile Agege).

“Al-Moruf Oloyede/Modupe Badmus (Oshodi), Musibau Ashafa/Abiodun Kareem (Oto Awori), Abdulhamed Salawu/Adekunle Ekinyemi (Somolu), Bamidele Yusuf/Muiz Dosumu (Surulere)and Kayode Omiyale/Adedoyin Rojare (Yaba).”

Join the conversation

Opinions