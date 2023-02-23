APC urges INEC to retrieve PVCs found in Anambra forest

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents to retrieve the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) allegedly recovered by hunters in Anambra State.

A group of hunters reportedly discovered a bag full of PVCs in a forest in Nnewi last Tuesday.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Okelo Madukaife, the APC charged the commission and security agents to intercept the PVCs in a bid to prevent cases of over-voting during the elections.

The statement read: “We have been alerted about a load of Permanent Voter Cards said to have been recovered by hunters, and initially handed over to a radio house in Nnewi.

“We understand that the same has now been moved to another undisclosed location with non-state actors said to be sorting them out.

“Neither the Independent National Electoral Commission nor the security agencies have so far been involved in the actions taken.

“Our initial thought is that there is something ominous about this breaking story, around a security item like PVCs, which could compromise the integrity of the electoral process in the locality that requires total unraveling.

“Hence, our great party hereby evokes the authority of Anambra State Police Command and the Directorate of State Security to intercept, take custody, take inventory of these strayed PVCs, and compare notes with INEC, which is not issuing cards at the moment to keep Anambra State unpolluted going into elections.”

