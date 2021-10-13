APC urges Nigerians to ignore PDP’s position on electoral amendments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has implored the citizenry to ignore the position of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party over the electoral amendments passed by the Senate.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Senate amended sections of the Electoral Bill which ensured the entrenchment of direct primaries and giving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the unilateral power to decide on the mode of results’ transmission.

In its statement issued on Wednesday by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee in Abuja, the ruling party slammed the opposition.

The APC further reaffirmed its commitment and support for innovations that will improve the transparency and credibility of the country’s electioneering processes and internal democracy.

The statement reads, “Accordingly, the sound bites from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be ignored in its entirety. PDP is only pretending to be an opposition political party.

“Meanwhile, the patriotic disposition of the multi-partisan 9th National Assembly should be commended.

“It is the right thing for the National Assembly to aggregate and consider the clamour by civil societies, interested stakeholders, and indeed all Nigerians on all matters requiring legislation.”

Akpanudoedehe added that in line with the party’s progressive mantra, the credibility of elections had continued to improve under the President Buhari-led APC government.

He assured that the APC as a party and government would continue to stand for and support free, fair, transparent, and credible elections across the country.

