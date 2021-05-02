APC urges opposition to seek solutions to insecurity, rather than trade accusations | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has beseeched opposition parties to brainstorm for solutions over the present insecurity plaguing the country, rather than trade blames.

This was contained in a statement issued by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Sunday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe‘s statement was in response to the communique issued by governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on recent security incidents recorded in some parts of the country.

The PDP Governors had warned that the country was fast descending into anarchy and that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has no solutions having been overwhelmed by the demands of governance.

However, Akpanudoedehe said the situation required that all well-meaning Nigerians, including the leadership of the opposition political parties to sit down and find lasting solutions.

He said the APC and President Buhari-led government definitely shared the concerns of all Nigerians, including PDP governors.

“We urge stakeholders and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians to avoid politicising or being simplistic about the security situation. At a time like this, our duty to our nation as good citizens should outweigh political party colourations.

“As those who receive constant security briefings, PDP Governors should know that divisive rhetorics can only embolden the criminals who are carrying out these cowardly acts. This is not the time to play to the gallery, but sit down to find real and lasting solutions. The latter is what the President Buhari administration is doing.

“We are however confident that our PDP governors and indeed all stakeholders will cooperate and support ongoing efforts to quickly and permanently end the security incidents”, APC added.

