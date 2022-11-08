‘APC using uncompleted projects as bait for 2023 elections’ –Adegboruwa

Human rights activist and legal luminary, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of using uncompleted projects spread across the country as bait to get votes in the 2023 elections with the promise of continuity.

Adegboruwa who was a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday morning,

said the current administration deliberately refused to complete some projects so as to use them as campaign tools.

“The federal government is using uncompleted projects as bait to tie the hands of Nigerians so they can get continuity which is wrong.

“They promised to complete the Second Niger Bridge in 2022, we are already in November and it’s still there. How long will it take to complete a Lagos-Ibadan expressway that is about 200 km?” He asked.

“I’ve been on that road and nearly lost my life. You see people sandwiched between trucks and inhaling fumes. I know people who have died and have various degrees of health challenges from using that road.

“This is the longest project anyone has embarked on in the world. Being probably the busiest road in sub-Saharan Africa, it shouldn’t take up to the time it has taken now. Anyone who has suffered a health challenge should take the FG to court because they are liable.

“Yes, the government has scored some points on some infrastructures, but any road construction or reconstruction that ends up taking lives is not worth it, and such projects should not be used as political capital.

“I urge the Minister of Works and Housing to show responsibilty and the construction company in charge to adopt globally acceptable standard in delivering the project,” the lawyer said.

