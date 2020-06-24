APC vice chair, Eta, raises alarm over threat to life

Hilliard Eta, the National Vice Chairman (South South) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has cried out over alleged threat to his life.

According to Etta, who is standing in for factional acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the threat is coming from political thugs operating from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja, Eta who revealed that he would file a formal complaint with the Nigeria Police, said that some forces are planning to burn the APC national secretariat and lay the blame on the National Working Committee (NWC) on the grounds that it does not want Chief Victor Giadom to access the premises.

Read also: APC crisis deepens as Giadom convenes NEC meeting with ‘Buhari’s consent’

He said: “We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt, they are coming here to burn the Secretariat and make it look like the National Working Committee instigated a fire incident so that the Secretariat will be burnt down and then, they will give the impression that it is the NWC that is burning down the Secretariat because they do not want Victor to come in.

“They have two intentions, that is number one. Number two is that they are going to make an attempt on my life. I just thought that I should let the press know this.

“I am just moving out of my house, I am coming to the Secretariat from there I will report to the police.”

Join the conversation

Opinions