APC victory in Ekiti good omen for 2023 general elections —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated Biodun Oyebanji on his victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Oyebanji emerged the governor-elect with a total of 187, 057 votes to brush aside his opponents Segun Oni (SDP) and Olabisi Kolawole (PDP) who respectively scored of 83,211 and 67457.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the victory was an indication of the bright chances of the ruling party in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The President commended the electoral commission and security agencies for a peaceful conduct, charging them to maintain the same momentum for the forthcoming polls.

The statement reads in part: “The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all.

“All members of the ruling party across and outside the country should see this victory as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month.

“I congratulate the people of Ekiti state on the smooth conduct of the election; they are the real victors having been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.

“Commendation must also go to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the extensive preparations put in place. This momentum must be maintained for all the upcoming elections.”

