Politics
APC victory in Ekiti good omen for 2023 general elections —Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated Biodun Oyebanji on his victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.
Oyebanji emerged the governor-elect with a total of 187, 057 votes to brush aside his opponents Segun Oni (SDP) and Olabisi Kolawole (PDP) who respectively scored of 83,211 and 67457.
In a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the victory was an indication of the bright chances of the ruling party in the forthcoming 2023 elections.
The President commended the electoral commission and security agencies for a peaceful conduct, charging them to maintain the same momentum for the forthcoming polls.
Read also: Tinubu writes Buhari, praises President over neutrality in APC primary
The statement reads in part: “The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all.
“All members of the ruling party across and outside the country should see this victory as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month.
“I congratulate the people of Ekiti state on the smooth conduct of the election; they are the real victors having been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.
“Commendation must also go to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the extensive preparations put in place. This momentum must be maintained for all the upcoming elections.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...