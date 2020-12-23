APC voids Amaechi, three others’ suspension in Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee on Wednesday voided the suspension of the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and some members of the party in Rivers State.

A faction of APC in Rivers led by Igo Aguma had on Monday announced the suspension of Amaechi, Senator Andrew Uchendu, and Isaac Ogbobula for alleged anti-party activities.

The faction also expelled the party’s former National Deputy Secretary, Victor Giadom, for the same reason.

However, the APC national leadership in a letter signed by its Head of Legal Services, Dare Oketade, described the suspension of the party’s chieftains as a nullity and of no effect.

The party described the individuals behind the purported suspension as impostures who risked sanctions for their action.

The party’s leadership cautioned the faction against further acts capable of bringing the party to disrepute.

The letter read: “We have checked through our records at the National Secretariat and found out that those persons are not officers of the party in Rivers State.

“I am therefore directed by the National Chairman, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to notify you, for the avoidance of doubt, that the Rivers State chapter of the APC is led by Hon. Isaac Ogbobula, who was duly sworn in at the National Secretariat of the party on December 2020 by virtue of the National Executive Committee meeting held at the Council chamber of Aso Rock Abuja.”

“By the above, I wish to draw you and other APC members in Rivers State attention to the consequences of impersonation both within the constitutions of our party and laws of Nigeria.

“The party will not hesitate to take necessary disciplinary measures should any member of the party in Rivers State continue to take steps in impersonating the recognised state caretaker committee led by Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula or any of his local government ward executives.”

