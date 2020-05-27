APC vows it won’t be part of LG polls in Cross River, gives reasons

Cross River State All Progressive Congress(APC) has vowed not to participate in the state’s local government elections fixed for Saturday, May 30.

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) in a notice of the election signed by its chairman, Mike Ushie, announced that the poll, earlier fixed to take place on March 28 had been rescheduled for May 30.

Ushie said, “Accreditation and voting start at 8.am on that day and closes 3.pm to give room for collation. All movements are restricted except those on essential and election duties. Markets and shops shall remain closed within the period. Voting takes place at polling stations and no loitering shall be entertained at such zones”.

But the APC, in a statement by its chairman in the state, Sir John Ochalla vowed that “the APC Cross River State will not be part of the charade on Saturday.”

On the reason for the decision he said, “The processes leading to the conduct of the election have been fraught with gross irregularities and deliberate subversions of basic constitutional requirements guiding conduct of an election.

“Giving a two to three days’ notice for the conduct of an election of this magnitude is not only ridiculous but very irresponsible.”

Ochalla went further to say that the state’s major opposition party was in court with CROSIEC and the state government.

According to him, the party “is seeking to compel the state electoral body to adhere strictly to the dictates of the Constitutions /Acts of the National Assembly and the CROSIEC bye-laws.”

He, therefore, urged all APC candidates for the election, party faithful and teeming supporters of the party to remain calm and law-abiding and go about their lawful duties.

