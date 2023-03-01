APC vows to defeat Makinde in Oyo governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Wednesday vowed to defeat Governor Seyi Makinde, in the March 11 governorship election in the state.

The Director-General of Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, Adebayo Shittu, stated this at a media briefing in Ibadan.

Shittu argued that the state had always been ruled by the progressives.

The former minister of communication said the party would repeat its victory in the February 25 presidential election in the state in next week’s governorship poll.

There were insinuations that Makinde, who is one of the five aggrieved governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), worked for the success of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state last Saturday.

Tinubu won in all the 30 local government areas in the state and polled 449,884 votes to defeat 17 other candidates in the election.

The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 182,977 votes while the duo of Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), garnered 99,110 and 4,095 votes respectively.

READ ALSO: Oyo SDP denies collapsing structure into APC, PDP

Shittu said: “It will be recalled that Oyo State as one of the foremost Yoruba states had always been ruled by progressive parties under different names and colours.

“However, the state fell into bad times under the last administration of the late Ishaq Ajimobi. Unfortunately, he could not manage the APC primaries for local governments, State Assembly, governorship and National Assembly.

“Consequently, all party members who aspired for one position or the other and who were wrongly disenfranchised decided to leave the party.

“Apart from exiting the APC, most of them joined Seyi Makinde and the rival PDP to defeat the APC in the 2019 general election.

“The results of last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections have shown clearly that our patriotic citizens of Oyo State have unanimously resolved to completely submit and support our great party, the APC, with almost half a million votes for our presidential candidate.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now