APC vows to take over Anambra in 2021

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has vowed to take over governance as residents of the state prepare to cast their votes in the 2021 governorship election.

The vow was made on Wednesday by Basil Ejidike, the State caretaker committee chairman of the APC, who revealed that the National Caretaker Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni has initiated measures to strengthen the party in the state.

According to Ejidike who was speaking during the inauguration of other members of the party’s caretaker committee at the APC Secretariat in Awka, the state capital, the main objective, moving forward, is to reposition the party to win Anambra election come 2021.

He said, “As new leaders of the APC, our duty is to ensure successful running of the party at grassroots in order to maintain its strength in the state.

“We must take the party down to the grassroots and make the people feel the impact of the party and assume ownership of the party.

“The National Caretaker Committee of the APC headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni has initiated measures to strengthen the party and we must continue to give him support in order to reposition the party for greatness.

“Our office is for a period of six months as stipulated by the National Executive Committee of the party. There is more work to do; our main objective is to reposition the party and win Anambra election come 2021,” Ejidike added.

