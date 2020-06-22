APC vows to win Anambra governorship election

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday vowed to win the state governorship election slated for November 2021.

The state chairman of the party, Mr. Basil Ejikide, who stated this at a meeting convened by Barr.Ejike Nwachukwu, the Director-General of Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo Campaign Organization, said the party had decided to field a competent, qualified and trusted candidate in the election.

According to him, APC was now a formidable force widely accepted by the people of Anambra State.

Ejidike said: “We are taking the Anambra election seriously. The Anambra government house is very important to us, and we know that we will get it this time around.

“APC in Anambra has grown. This is not the time when people referred to APC as a party for the northerners. Our number is growing every day, and people are identifying with the party in high numbers.

“We must all work to take the Anambra government house by winning the 2021 governorship election. Part of the ways to do so is to field very credible candidates.”

