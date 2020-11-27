APC wants all politicians from South-East – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said on Friday, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants all members of the opposition political parties in the South-East to join the party.

Uzodinma, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the idea is to have all politicians in the South-East in APC.

He said: “Everybody that is not in the APC now in the South East is a target.

“It is not only governors. It includes those who are not governors, the entire political class.

“The whole idea is making the ideology of the party known to the people, allaying their fears, and encouraging them to come.

“There is no gainsaying that if you are not with the national party, and you choose to be in the opposition, of course, you will continue to fast until God answers your prayers.

“But we that are in the ruling party, of course, what it will take us to solve certain problems may be different from what it will take somebody who is not very close to the source of authority to solve his own problems.”

The Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, is the latest politician from the South-East to join the APC.

He switched from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party about two weeks ago.

